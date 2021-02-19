Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of A opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,327 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

