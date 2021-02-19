AGF Investments LLC Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,153,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 83,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 48.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

