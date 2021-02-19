AGF Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Seagen stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

