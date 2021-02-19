AGF Investments LLC Sells 7,897 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,338,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,586,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

