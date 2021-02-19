AGF Investments LLC Sells 14,333 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Silgan stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

