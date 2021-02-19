AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 603,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

