AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 560,711 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AECOM by 94.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NYSE ACM opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

