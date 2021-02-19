AGF Investments Inc. Sells 33,074 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,074 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CGI by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE:GIB opened at $77.36 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.