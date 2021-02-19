AGF Investments Inc. Sells 19,344 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

CI stock opened at $205.65 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.58 and its 200-day moving average is $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

