AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 257,507 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Garmin worth $31,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

