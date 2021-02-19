AGF Investments Inc. Has $66.93 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,886.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,688.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.