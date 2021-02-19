AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.