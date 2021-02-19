AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $237.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.69. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

