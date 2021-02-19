AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading 20.6% Higher

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s stock price traded up 20.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $11.76. 738,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 407,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.37.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroCentury stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.