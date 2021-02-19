Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.