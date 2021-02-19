Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.56

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.56 and last traded at $89.91, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

