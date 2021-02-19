Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.81. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

