Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Tim A. Makowski Sells 5,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

