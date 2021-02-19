ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys 6,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $334.89. 88,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

