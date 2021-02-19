ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Shares Down 0.7%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.40 ($7.53) and last traded at €6.65 ($7.82). 23,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.70 ($7.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

ad pepper media International Company Profile (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ad pepper media International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ad pepper media International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.