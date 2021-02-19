Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

GOLF stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.