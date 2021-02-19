Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $257.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.29. 2,038,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

