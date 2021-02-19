Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $129.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $136.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $120,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

