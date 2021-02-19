Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Abiomed worth $55,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 1,254.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Abiomed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $322.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

