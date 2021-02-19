Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $860,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $298,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $122.48.

