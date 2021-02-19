Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.27. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 106,490 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 14.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$54.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.