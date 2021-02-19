A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $68,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,634. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

