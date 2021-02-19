9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Down 14.8%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 5,269,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,566,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

