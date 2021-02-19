9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 4,137,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,475,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

