9,496 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 440.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

