$93.46 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $93.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.40 million to $102.70 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $125.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $406.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $413.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $360.41 million, with estimates ranging from $310.93 million to $405.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTLR stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 228,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

