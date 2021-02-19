8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota Sells 6,915 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Germaine Cota sold 73 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,765.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Germaine Cota sold 111 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,775.00.

NYSE EGHT opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

