$828.52 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce sales of $828.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.13 million and the highest is $837.50 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $800.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.70. 3,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.90. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $137.88.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.