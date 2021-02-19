$78.25 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $78.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.38 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $366.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $370.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $374.58 million, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $410.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

EPR traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 6,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $70.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

