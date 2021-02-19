$753.00 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce sales of $753.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.00 million and the highest is $759.00 million. Crane posted sales of $797.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 615,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 217.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

