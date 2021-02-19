$60.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce $60.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the highest is $64.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $62.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $186.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $190.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $298.50 million, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $310.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $3,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 506.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $1,739,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.75. 77,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.66.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.