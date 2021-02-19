$6.89 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.86. Anthem posted earnings per share of $6.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $24.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.53 to $27.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.91 to $31.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

NYSE ANTM traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.33. 1,351,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,335. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $99,698,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.