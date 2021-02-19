$6.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $6.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.02 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $27.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.40 billion to $28.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.07 billion to $29.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $7,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 248,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

