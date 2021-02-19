$52.21 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $52.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.93 million and the highest is $53.04 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $187.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.92 million, with estimates ranging from $223.71 million to $228.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

HCAT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $156,780.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,691.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,174,362.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

