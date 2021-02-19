500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 67,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,126,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

