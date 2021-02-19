$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report $49.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.10 million and the highest is $50.81 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $117.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CNTG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,605. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $259.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Centogene by 534.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 315,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.