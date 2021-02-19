$485.08 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report sales of $485.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.15 million and the highest is $497.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $439.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 541,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,431. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

