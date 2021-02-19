4,583 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

VCYT stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

