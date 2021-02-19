$444.82 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $444.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.83 million and the highest is $500.33 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

