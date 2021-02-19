$43.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $43.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.83 million and the lowest is $40.20 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 368.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $73.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $78.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $199.03 million, with estimates ranging from $191.30 million to $211.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of CYRX opened at $66.14 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cryoport by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

