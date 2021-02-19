3,961 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

