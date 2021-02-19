$386.53 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce sales of $386.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.95 million. WEX posted sales of $440.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

WEX stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.19. The stock had a trading volume of 143,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

