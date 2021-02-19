382,483 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Acquired by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 382,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $6.30 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $792.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

