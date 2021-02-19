3,818 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,818 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,071,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

