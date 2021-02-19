$376.67 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post sales of $376.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Conn’s posted sales of $412.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 4,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,391. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.